Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NDP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

