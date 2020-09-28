Tourist Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $23,341.58 and $1.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00250640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00097529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01585543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00188010 BTC.

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,133,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

