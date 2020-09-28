TowneBank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by 37.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

TOWN stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $162.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TOWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

