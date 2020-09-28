TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

TRTX traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. 7,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,606. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $633.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a current ratio of 241.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 91,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $821,784.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 501,082 shares of company stock worth $4,460,359 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 62.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.