Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,813 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average daily volume of 703 call options.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.24. 32,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,409. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.90. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $211.07.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,908 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,179. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

