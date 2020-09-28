Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 218,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 44,009 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Transcat by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.