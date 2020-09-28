Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Raised to $0.15

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $0.10 to $0.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.13.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.