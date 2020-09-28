Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Trevena by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

