Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TCDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tricida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $453.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Tricida has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $105,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tricida by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tricida by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

