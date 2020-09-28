Trident Group (TRDT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00243461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00099610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.29 or 0.01550977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00193832 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.