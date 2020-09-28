TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $22.82 on Friday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.
