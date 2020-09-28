TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $22.82 on Friday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 36.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

