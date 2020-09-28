Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.90.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

