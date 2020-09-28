Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCOM. Nomura raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.