Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $11.25. 69,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,505. The company has a market capitalization of $346.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.86. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

In other Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 77,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

