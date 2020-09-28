Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trivago in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.02.

TRVG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Trivago has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

