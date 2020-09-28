TrueFlip Market Cap Hits $1.66 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $99,931.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042548 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.43 or 0.04621691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009174 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

