Truist Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $35.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Truist from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boyd Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

NYSE BYD opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 2.39. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 36.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

