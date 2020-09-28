Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

TCNNF stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

