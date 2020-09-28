TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

TNP stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.56.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.69 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 60.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

