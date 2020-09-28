TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. 1,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,159. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.40 million. Equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,848.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,170. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in TTEC by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TTEC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TTEC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in TTEC by 154.2% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 321,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 194,780 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter valued at $14,461,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

