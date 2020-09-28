Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $258.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.49. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $90,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $104,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.