Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TUP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Sidoti increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.06.

TUP stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 3.62. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 165.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 351,891 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 21.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

