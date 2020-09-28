TurtleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $452,237.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $944,189.22 and $452,237.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 83,545,512,360 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

