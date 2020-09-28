TurtleNetwork Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $814,026.25 and $6,451.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

