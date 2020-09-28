Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.53.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,448 shares of company stock worth $2,837,167. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Twitter by 20.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

