Two Harbors Investment Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

TWO opened at $5.10 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

