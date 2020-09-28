Two Harbors Investment Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.10 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

