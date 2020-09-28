U Network Market Cap Hits $3.43 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $342,015.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

