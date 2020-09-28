UBS Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €12.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.81 ($16.25).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.