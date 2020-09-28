UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €134.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.29 ($153.29).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €111.68 ($131.39) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €116.59 and its 200 day moving average is €98.65. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

