UBS Group Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,499.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,687,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 413,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

