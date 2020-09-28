UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCCPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DCC in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

DCCPY opened at $41.50 on Thursday. DCC has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $45.11.

