UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POAHY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of POAHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.69. 86,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

