UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POAHY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of POAHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.69. 86,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Receive News & Ratings for PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.