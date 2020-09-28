Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.32.
ULTA stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
