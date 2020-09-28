Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.32.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.