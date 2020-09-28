Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.57 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $39.57 million and $606,592.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,909.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.52 or 0.02094709 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001544 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00600659 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002009 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

