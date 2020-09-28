UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UMBF. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.67.

UMBF stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,560,000 after buying an additional 125,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 110,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 123.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 108,021 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 41.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 344,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 101,838 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,699,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

