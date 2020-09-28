Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.50.

Shares of UNP opened at $198.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $205.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,030,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 698.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,375,000 after acquiring an additional 136,474 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,788,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

