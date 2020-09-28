United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$7.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to post ($7.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($9.15) and the highest is ($3.42). United Continental posted earnings per share of $4.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 285%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of ($24.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.80) to ($17.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.37) to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Continental.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

UAL stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. 1,669,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,622,875. United Continental has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.53.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after buying an additional 8,726,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 223.4% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 337,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.