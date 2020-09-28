United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Marvell Technology Group (NYSE:MRVL) Head to Head Review

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Marvell Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 2.01 $272.65 million N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 9.45 $1.58 billion $0.32 118.91

Marvell Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Microelectronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 9.45% 7.60% 4.29% Marvell Technology Group 50.67% 3.10% 2.35%

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Marvell Technology Group pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Microelectronics has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Marvell Technology Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics and Marvell Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Marvell Technology Group 0 4 19 0 2.83

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 25.30%. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Marvell Technology Group.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Marvell Technology Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which comprise Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, embedded communication processors, and Ethernet adapters and controllers. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) products, which are integrated into various end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways and voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer SoC products and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

