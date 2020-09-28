United Natural Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 11,390 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 3,163 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.52. 109,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $960.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

