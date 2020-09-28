Unity Software (NYSE:U) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

U opened at $89.85 on Friday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.36.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

