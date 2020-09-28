Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) PT Lowered to $16.00

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UVE. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

UVE opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $451.68 million, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,491.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

