Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. Unum Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Unum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 7,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $96.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.93. Unum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.72.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

