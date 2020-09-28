USA Technologies’ (USAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

USAT stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.30.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

