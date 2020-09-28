Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) vs. Prism Technologies Group (NASDAQ:PRZM) Head to Head Analysis

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Uxin and Prism Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and Prism Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -325.79% -884.77% -71.78% Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uxin and Prism Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $227.64 million 1.21 -$350.84 million ($0.60) -1.56 Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prism Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uxin.

Volatility & Risk

Uxin has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prism Technologies Group beats Uxin on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Prism Technologies Group

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

