v.systems (VSYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.27 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $41.27 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, v.systems has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,013,308,472 coins and its circulating supply is 2,098,450,008 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

