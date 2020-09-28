Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Shares of VCNX opened at $1.79 on Friday. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 1,126,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 439,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,420.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.