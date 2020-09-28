Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $218.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.90.

NYSE:MTN opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.65 and a 200-day moving average of $185.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 341.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

