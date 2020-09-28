ValuEngine Lowers Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of POLA stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 60.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.29% of Polar Power worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

