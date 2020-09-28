Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $620.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to post $620.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $620.40 million. Valvoline posted sales of $629.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

VVV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 31,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,989. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Insiders have sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock worth $614,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Valvoline by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

